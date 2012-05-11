* Commission sees France missing 2013 deficit target
* Hollande vows 3 pct 2013 deficit if growth is solid
* EU expects 4.2 pct 2013 deficit due to weak growth
* Hollande to wait for audit before taking action
TULLE, France May 11 President-elect Francois
Hollande said on Friday that France's public finances were worse
than indicated by the outgoing conservative government after the
European Commission forecast Paris would miss its deficit target
next year.
Hollande is leading a drive to shift Europe's focus away
from budget discipline toward growth but may now be forced to
make fresh cuts to public spending or raise taxes more than
planned at home if France is to stick to EU-imposed deficit
limits.
Despite his high profile challenge to euro zone austerity
the incoming president, who beat Nicolas Sarkozy in a run-off
vote on Sunday, pledged throughout the election campaign to
respect a commitment to cut the deficit to 3.0 percent of GDP in
2013, providing growth remained solid.
However, the European Commission forecast on Friday that the
public deficit would fall to only 4.2 percent in 2013 from an
estimated 4.4 percent this year, estimating that growth would be
1.3 percent instead of about 1.75 percent expected by the
government and Hollande.
Private economists are even more pessimistic about France's
deficit with a Reuters survey of their forecasts showing an
average estimate of 4.6 percent in 2013. In 2011, the deficit
fell to an estimated 5.2 percent.
Hollande, who has ordered an audit of the state accounts for
the end of June from the "Cour des Comptes" public auditor, said
the commission's forecasts vindicated his suspicions that
Sarkozy's government has not painted an accurate picture of
finances.
"I've known for several weeks that there's been a worse
deterioration of our public accounts than what the outgoing
government has said," he told journalists in his rural base of
Tulle, central France.
"Now we have the confirmation and it's worth looking at and
analysing. I will wait for the report from the Cour des Comptes
before taking the necessary decisions," he added.
If the audit turns up nasty surprises, Hollande may have
little choice but to sacrifice some of his campaign promises and
freeze some spending or risk exposing France to a financial
market backlash.
But even if the audit confirms existing estimates, Hollande
may nonetheless have to take action on spending or taxes to meet
the 3.0 percent target, especially if growth proves to be closer
to the commission's forecast.
"We are waiting for the French authorities to decide which
measures will be introduced for 2013," EU Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said in Brussels.
Among new spending plans, Hollande wants to hire 60,000
school staff and create 150,000 state-aided jobs in a country
that already has one of the highest levels of public expenditure
in the world.
Despite some new spending in his programme, Hollande aims to
cut the deficit each year until the public accounts are balanced
in 2017, mainly by reining in growth in overall expenditure and
increasing taxes primarily on the wealthy.
Outgoing budget minister Valerie Pecresse dismissed the
possibility bad news hiding in the public accounts and said the
commission's estimates should be a wake-up call on spending.
"The commission's forecasts are a serious warning against
foolhardy spending promises that the new president made during
the campaign," she said in a statement.