PARIS, March 29 France's public deficit was 5.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2011, well below an initial government target of 5.7 percent, business daily Les Echos reported on its website late on Thursday.

The government said recently that last year's deficit could come in at around 5.3 percent of GDP, thanks in part to the end of one-off spending measures, putting it on track to meet a deficit goal of 4.5 percent for the end of 2012 and to fall to within a European Union ceiling of 3 percent for end-2013.

National statistics agency INSEE is due to publish the deficit figure on Friday morning.

The budget ministry declined to comment.

Data last month showed that while revenues were flat, central government spending fell by 14 percent last year.