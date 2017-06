PARIS Jan 24 France's 2011 budget deficit will probably be less than 5.5 percent of GDP, lower than the government target of 5.7 percent, Budget Minister and government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse told reporters on Tuesday.

Pecresse said the central government deficit would most likely amounted to 90.8 billion euros last year, 4.6 billion euros less than the government had expected.

"That corresponds to an improvement (in the public deficit) of more than 0.2 Percent of GDP", she told the parliamentary Finance Committee.