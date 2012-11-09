PARIS Nov 9 French central bank chief Christian
Noyer said in an interview published on Friday the government
was right to target a cut in the public deficit next year to 3
percent of gross domestic product.
In an interview with Vosges Matin and other regional media
outlets, Noyer said he hoped recent decisions by euro zone
governments would restore confidence in the currency bloc and
that this would help economic growth to pick up in 2013.
Regarding his own country's goal of shrinking the public
deficit to 3 percent of GDP next year from a predicted 4.5
percent this year, Noyer said: "I am confident and the
government is right to go for this target."