PARIS Dec 15 The shortfall in France's system of private-sector supplementary pension provisions risks growing faster than forecast, according to a report by France's Cour des Comptes state audit body obtained by Reuters on Monday.

That would exacerbate existing pressures in the overall pension system that would in turn undermine efforts by the French government to bring its overall public deficit to within an EU-mandated ceiling of 3 percent of national output.

The top-up regimes account for anything up to half of the total final pension award to private sector employees in France and as much as two-thirds for senior managers.

The regimes themselves have estimated that the impact of the 2008 economic crisis, excessive running costs and other factors will lead to them having a 5.3 billion euro ($6.6 billion) deficit in 2014 rising to anything up to nearly four times in 2035 if unchecked.

That would entail an accumulated deficit of 120 billion euros in 2030 and 335 billion in 2040 - forecasts which the Cour des Comptes said were based on overly optimistic assumptions about unemployment and productivity growth.

In its report due to be published on Thursday, the audit body said the accumulated deficits would instead amount to 132 billion euros in 2030 and 390 billion in 2040.

The Cour urged the employer and union representatives who will next year negotiate future conditions for the top-up pension regimes to take drastic action, notably by achieving annual cost reductions of 5 billion euros from 2018.

Another possible solution, it said, would be to look at ways of encouraging workers to retire one or two years later than now, either through a reform of the statutory retirement age of 62 or through other measures to encourage people to work longer.

France's budget shortfall hit 84.7 billion euros by end-October. Measured as a percentage of GDP, the deficit will drop to 3.6 percent in 2016 and 2.7 percent in 2017 after 4.1 percent in 2015 and 4.4 percent in 2014, the finance ministry said last week.

The separate government-mandated pension watchdog, COR, has already warned separately that France's overall pension system faces deficits due to optimistic projections for economic growth and job creation despite a reform carried out in 2013. ($1 = 0.8020 euros) (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Mark John; Editing by James Regan)