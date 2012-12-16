PARIS Dec 16 French actor Gerard Depardieu,
accused of trying to escape the taxman by buying a house just
over the border in Belgium, retorted that he left because
"success, creation, talent" were now being punished in his
homeland.
A popular and colourful figure in France, the 63-year-old
Depardieu is the latest wealthy Frenchman to seek shelter
outside his native country after tax increases by Socialist
President Francois Hollande.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault described Depardieu's
behaviour as "pathetic" and unpatriotic at a time when the
French are being asked to pay higher taxes to reduce a bloated
national debt.
"Pathetic, you said pathetic? How pathetic is that?"
Depardieu said in a letter to weekly newspaper le Journal du
Dimanche.
"I am leaving because you believe that success, creation,
talent, anything different must be sanctioned," he said.
An angry member of parliament has proposed that France adopt
a U.S.-inspired law that would force Depardieu or anyone trying
to escape full tax dues to forego their nationality.
The "Cyrano de Bergerac" star recently bought a house in
Nechin, a Belgian village a short walk from the border with
France, where 27 percent of residents are French nationals, and
put up his sumptuous Parisian home up for sale.
Depardieu, who has also inquired about procedures for
acquiring Belgian residency, said he was handing in his passport
and social security card.
He said he had paid 145 million euros ($190.08 million) in
taxes since beginning work as a printer at the age of 14.
"People more illustrious than me have gone into (tax) exile.
Of all those that have left none have been insulted as I have."
The actor's move comes three months after Bernard Arnault,
chief executive of luxury giant LVMH and France's
richest man, caused an uproar by seeking to establish residency
in Belgium - a move he said was not for tax reasons.
Belgian residents do not pay wealth tax, which in France is
now levied on those with assets over 1.3 million euros ($1.7
million). Nor do they pay capital gains tax on share sales.
"We no longer have the same homeland," Depardieu said. "I no
longer have any reason to stay here. I will continue to love the
French and this public that I have shared so much emotion with."
Hollande is pressing ahead too with plans to impose a
75-percent supertax on income over 1 million euros.
"Who are you to judge me, I ask you Mr Ayrault, prime
minister of Mr Hollande? Despite my excesses, my appetite and my
love of life, I remain a free man."
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Mark Heinrich)