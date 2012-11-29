French actor Gerard Depardieu delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Villepinte, northern Paris March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

PARIS French actor Gerard Depardieu was detained for driving his scooter while drunk on Thursday after he had a minor accident in Paris, prosecutors said.

The 63-year-old star of films such as "Jean de Florette" and "Green Card" was held for questioning after he fell from his scooter mid-afternoon, slightly injuring his elbow.

No-one else was hurt in the accident.

One of France's best-known actors for roles in more than a hundred films, Depardieu has recently grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons.

The incident came just months after a car driver filed a legal complaint for assault and battery against Depardieu in August following an altercation in Paris.

Last year, Depardieu outraged fellow passengers by urinating in the aisle of an Air France flight as it prepared to take off, forcing the plane to turn back to its parking spot.

A passenger on the flight said Depardieu appeared to be drunk and insisted he be allowed to use the bathroom during takeoff, when passengers must remain seated.

(Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Jon Hemming)