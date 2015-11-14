(Adds details)
ECKWERSHEIM, France Nov 14 A train undergoing a
trial on a new high-speed line from Paris to Strasbourg derailed
on Saturday near the German border, killing 10 people, the local
prefecture said.
Another 32 people were injured, 12 seriously. Five more
people were unaccounted for, as it was not clear whether they
had actually boarded.
Environment Minister Segolene Royal said at the scene that
the 49 people believed to be on board the trial run had included
not only staff from the SNCF railway but also their family
members and other guests.
The accident was caused by excessive speed, although it was
too early to say why the train was going that fast, the
prefecture said.
Royal also said that sabotage had been all but ruled out.
But the accident jarred nerves coming less than a day after
gunmen and suicide bombers killed 129 people in waves of attacks
in Paris.
Pictures from a Reuters photographer at the scene of the
train accident showed the locomotive partly submerged in a canal
alongside the tracks with other parts lying broken and detached
in a field beside the track. Medical units including police
divers were on the scene.
The second section of the Paris-Strasbourg high-speed TGV
line on which the crash happened is set to open for service in
April 2016.
