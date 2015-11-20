PARIS Nov 20 France's SNCF railway has halted
test runs on a new high-speed line to Strasbourg following a
derailment that killed 11 people last weekend, delaying its
likely entry into service.
"Until we have a clearer picture, the trials are suspended,"
SNCF Chief Executive Guillaume Pepy told BFM television on
Friday. "They will resume only once we're certain about exactly
what happened."
The state-owned SNCF has said a total of 53 people were
aboard the TGV, more than should have been taking part in a test
run. The passengers included several children who were among the
42 people injured when the train plunged from a raised section
of track into a field and a canal on Nov. 14.
Preliminary findings blamed excessive speed for the
derailment, which occurred after the train entered a bend at
265 kilometres per hour (171 miles per hour) in breach of a 176
kph speed limit on that stretch, SNCF safety chief Christian
Cochet said on Thursday.
Braking should have started "at least a kilometre earlier",
he said.
The crash deals a setback to the rollout of high-speed rail
lines that are a symbol of French pride and intended to help
support economic growth beyond the capital. The new section
extends a high-speed line already linking Paris with
destinations in eastern France and Germany.
The crash and its aftermath have been overshadowed by the
previous night's attacks in which Islamist militants killed at
least 129 people in Paris.
Seven people were in the driver's cab when the train came
off the track at Eckwersheim, close to Strasbourg, the SNCF has
also said. Prosecutors are to open a criminal investigation.
The opening of the line, which had been planned for April,
will be delayed by "several weeks or months depending on the
results of the investigation", Pepy said on Friday.
