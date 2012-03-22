* Solo militant plots poorly understood, hard to detect
* Norway shootings likely studied closely by Qaeda
* France shootings may inspire copy cats
By William Maclean and Michael Holden
LONDON, March 21 The possibility that a killing
rampage by a French gunman was a solo campaign will inject fresh
urgency into Western efforts to detect "self-starter" or "lone
wolf" terrorists before they strike.
The tactic Al Qaeda calls "individual jihad" -- low-tech
attacks by untrained sympathisers acting largely or completely
on their own -- may seem a sign of weakness in an organisation
that mounted the team-based raids of Sept 11, 2001.
But the approach makes up in stealth for what it can lack in
lethality, because the lack of outside support reduces the risks
of detection, and such attacks can still have a huge impact.
So for Western counter-terrorism agencies the loner, often
radicalised unseen and online, is an increasing cause of
concern, and security specialists are worried the low-level gun
rampage in France may now inspire copy-cat
attacks.
"'Lone wolves' who plot to carry out small-scale attacks on
soft targets, like those in which seven people have been killed
in France, could be the future of terrorism," said Sajjan Gohel
of the Asia-Pacific Foundation counter-terrorism research group.
"This has sent out the message that followers of al Qaeda
can carry out successful attacks, can precipitate terror, on
their own. This is exactly what happened in France: people were
scared to go out, schools were under guard, there was a real
sense of insecurity - that is true terrorism."
Mohamed Merah, a Frenchman of Algerian origin, died from
gunshot wounds on Thursday at the end of a 30-hour standoff with
police at his apartment in southern France. He confessed to
killing three soldiers, three Jewish children and a rabbi.
ACTING ALONE, OR WITH OTHERS?
He told negotiators he was trained by al Qaeda in Pakistan
and killed three soldiers last week and four people at a Jewish
school on Monday to avenge the deaths of Palestinian children
and because of French army involvement in Afghanistan.
His death deprives police of the opportunity to obtain the
information they needed most of all - a first-hand account of
whether he was acting alone or in concert with others.
Britain, host to the 2010 Olympics and, like France, often
cited by al Qaeda as a priority target, will be paying close
attention to any lessons that are learned from the Merah case.
London police commissioner Bernard Hogan-Howe said in
February the prospect of a lone wolf attack had been on their
minds since the killing of 77 people last July by anti-Islam
militant Norwegian Anders Behring Breivik.
"After we saw the attack in Norway by a single individual -
that has been part of our planning over the last year," he said.
"It has been about identifying an individual in this country
or abroad and if there is a possibility of someone like that
attacking the Olympic event. We think that is very unlikely but
obviously it has formed part of our planning this year as we
lead up to the Olympics."
President Barack Obama said on Aug. 16 a "lone wolf
terrorist" like Breivik now presents a bigger risk to the United
States than a large-scale operation.
DRIVEN BY HATE, OR MERELY DERANGED
"When you've got one person who is deranged or driven by a
hateful ideology, they can do a lot of damage, and it's a lot
harder to trace those lone wolf operators," he told CNN.
Equally troubling, from a counter-terrorism perspective, is
that the attributes of loner militants vary hugely, representing
a phenomenon that is poorly understood by security specialists
with expertise in hunting transnational networks of cells.
The more untrained or unintelligent the militant is, the
more likely he or she is to be detected. Incautious Internet
activity or sloppy pre-attack surveillance of a target are two
ways Western security can be alerted.
Risk of detection rises also in the event that al Qaeda
sympathisers try to build a bomb: police in many countries
monitor purchases of potential components.
But the challenge remains considerable.
Merah had been under intelligence surveillance and the MEMRI
Middle East think tank said he appeared to belong to a French al
Qaeda branch called Fursan Al-Izza, ideologically aligned with a
movement to Islamise Western states by implementing sharia law.
But he had done nothing especially to arouse suspicion that
he was planning an act of violence.
Anna Boyd, a terrorism expert at Exclusive Analysis, said
that the location of self-starter attacks was "very often
somewhere you would not expect, just because it's where the
person happens to live. It's 'just up the road' from them."
Gohel said if a cell was only one or two people "it's a lot
harder to monitor their activities, to trace their networks, and
so on. In previous cases, the ability of the authorities to
disrupt the planning stage has been low, because you don't get
the leakage of information that you get with a larger cell".
"WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?"
Will Hartley, a terrorism expert at IHS Jane's, said it was
possible for an individual to generate a huge amount of media
attention merely with a gun attack.
Counter-terrorism experts will be examining every aspect of
Merah's life and recent activities to try to discern if his
alleged killings were part of a joint effort.
But some experts said that even if al Qaeda had nothing to
do with the attacks, it is likely to voice approval of them, if
not claim credit for them outright.
"We've definitely seen them encourage it more since the Fort
Hood shooting," said Boyd, referring to the killing of 13 people
at a U.S. army base by an army major who prosecutors have said
was inspired by an al Qaeda preacher online.
"And though they never commented on the Breivik shooting
they were probably watching that with great interest, and seeing
how effective that managed to be."
Even before Breivik, al Qaeda was examining the loner
tactic. Under pressure from a relentless U.S. missile campaign
in its Afghan-Pakistan border hideouts, the group appeared to
have concluded that lone wolf attacks were better than nothing.
The group, which had long favoured complex, team-based plots
like the Sept. 11 attacks, gave its most explicit endorsement of
the tactic after Osama bin Laden's May 2011 killing.
On June 2, 2011, Islamist online forums carried an appeal by
al Qaeda core leaders for individuals in the West to carry on
bin Laden's work with "do-it-yourself" strikes.
"Muslims in the West have to remember that they are perfectly
placed to play an important and decisive part in the jihad
against the Zionists and Crusaders," al Qaeda official Adam
Gadahn says in the video, entitled "You Are Responsible Only For
Yourself".
"Take America as an example. America is absolutely awash
with easily obtainable firearms ... What are you waiting for?"
(Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Robert Woodward)