PARIS, July 18 The rescue of nationalised
Franco-Belgian bank Dexia has cost the French state
around 6.6 billion euros ($8.64 billion) so far and the bill
could grow, its public audit office said in a report on
Thursday.
France and Belgium rescued Dexia, once the world's largest
municipal lender, in late 2011 over fears that a collapse of the
crisis-hit bank could have caused Lehman-style shockwaves across
Europe.
"The cost to public finances has been important, 6.6 billion
euros so far and risks will remain high for a long time," the
state auditor's head, Didier Migaud, told a news conference.
The bank, which was reliant on wholesale fundraising because
of its lack of deposits, hit the rocks after market liquidity
dried up, depriving the group of short-term money it relied upon
to fund largely long-term loans.
The Cour des Comptes state auditor blames the previous
management, which it said multiplied risks in the months before
the financial crisis exploded in 2008, as well as a lack of
vigilance by the board, the regulators and state lender Caisse
des Depots (CDC).
It did not give an estimate of the risks for the future but
said they included toxic loans and worries over growth in
Europe.
The French state's direct losses from Dexia's near collapse
have so far totalled 2.7 billion euros, with CDC losing another
3.9 billion.
The European Commission gave clearance in December to the
bailout, including a 5.5 billion euro capital injection by
Belgium and France.
The company has been reduced to a rump of legacy assets but
its fate remains important because France, Belgium and to a
lesser extent, Luxembourg are guaranteeing its borrowings and
are threatened with losses that weigh on their budget deficits.
The rescue was one of the reasons why France cut its public
deficit less than expected last year.
Dozens of towns and cities across France are fighting Dexia
over an estimated 11 billion euros in risky structured loans
that went sour after the financial crisis, saddling them with
double-digit repayment rates and in some cases pushing mayors to
go on debtors' strikes.
