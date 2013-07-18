PARIS, July 18 The rescue of nationalised
Franco-Belgian bank Dexia has cost the French state
around 6.6 billion euros ($8.64 billion) so far and the bill
could grow, its public audit office said in a report on
Thursday.
France and Belgium rescued Dexia, once the world's largest
municipal lender, over fears that a collapse of the crisis-hit
bank could have caused Lehman-style shockwaves across Europe.
"The cost to public finances has been significant, 6.6
billion euros so far and risks will remain high for a long
time," the state auditor's head, Didier Migaud, told a news
conference.
($1 = 0.7637 euros)
