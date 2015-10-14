PARIS Oct 14 The French government plans to
reduce a tax break on diesel fuel to encourage drivers to opt
for less-polluting petrol vehicles, the prime minister's office
said on Wednesday.
France's levy on diesel is currently 0.20 euros ($0.23) per
litre lower than petrol, which has made cars running on diesel
popular in France.
However, diesel's image has suffered from health warnings
and took a turn for the worse after German carmaker Volkswagen
admitted last month to installing software in diesel vehicles to
deceive U.S. regulators about the true level of toxic emissions.
France's government said in a statement that the tax break
would be cut starting next year - with a 0.01 euro per litre
increase in tax on diesel and an equally sized decrease for
petrol. The difference would be reduced by the same amount in
2017.
Increased revenues from the move would be used to finance
cuts in local taxes for the poor and retired people while a
bonus paid for switching from diesel to petrol vehicles would be
increased.
Diesel models account for more than half of the cars on
French roads, although their share in new-car sales has fallen
in the past three years.
The fuel has faced growing criticism since the World Health
Organisation in 2012 classified diesel engine exhaust as
carcinogenic. City authorities have announced moves to restrict
diesel's use in vehicles in London and Paris.
