PARIS Jan 11 France's auction for six new
free digital terrestrial television channels attracted 31 bids,
French broadcasting regulator CSA said on Wednesday.
Pay TV channel Canal+, part of Vivendi,
was notably absent from the auction, having acquired two digital
terrestrial channels, Direct 8 and Direct Star, from
industrial-to-media conglomerate Bollore in the
autumn.
Among other digital terrestrial operators, TF1
applied for three channels - HD1, Stylia TV and Tendances 24 -
as did M6, which has submitted applications for TV
shopping channel Boutique & Co, Hexa and 6Ter.
M6 said in a statement that it was ready to invest around
110 million euros ($141 million) in the next four years to
support the launch of its three new channels.
