PARIS, March 28 France's trade minister had to
eat humble pie on Friday after she was caught on film saying
that food served at a state dinner for China's President Xi
Jinping was "disgusting".
President Francois Hollande and Xi were all smiles at the
dinner Wednesday at the Elysee presidential palace. But Foreign
Trade Minister Nicole Bricq was unimpressed by the fare that
included foie gras, roasted poultry with mushrooms, and a
chocolate and caramel dessert.
Television cameras caught her telling Prime Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault that the food at the Elysee did not compare
with that served at Matignon, the prime minister's office, where
she had attended a lunch for Xi.
"Frankly, at Matignon, there's no comparison. It wasn't that
way at all at the Elysee. No, it was disgusting," she could
heard whispering.
Bricq called the Elysee's head chef, Guillaume Gomez, to
apologize on Friday, her spokeswoman said.
Guillaume Gomez downplayed the remarks.
"We'll continue to do our work, with the same passion and
dedication," Gomez tweeted.
