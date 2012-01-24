PARIS Jan 24 Christian Dior shrugged off
talk about who might succeed John Galliano as the fallen star
designer's stand-in enjoyed a well-received Spring/Summer Haute
Couture show on Monday and seen roaring sales in spite of the
global economic malaise.
It was nearly a year ago that Galliano was toppled from his
seat at the top of Dior's creative operations, setting off an
industry-wide search for a replacement that has produced many
promising names but no heir to the crown.
The latest to set fashionistas abuzz was Belgian designer
Raf Simons who, according to Women's Wear Daily, had begun talks
to become Dior's new creative director after Marc Jacobs ruled
himself out of the running in December.
Chief Executive Sydney Toledano refused to be drawn on the
search when reporters cornered him after Dior's Haute Couture
show, preferring to highlight the brand's healthy Christmas
sales as proof it was holding up well despite the uncertainty
over succession.
"Things are going well, we are building, the house is once
again finding its comfort zone," he said. "Christmas sales went
very well, better than the previous year."
His remark hinted that business had held up strongly through
the final quarter of 2011, after Dior posted sales of 705
million euros ($919.81 million) in the first three quarter of
the year, up 21 percent over the same period in 2010.
Around the catwalk at Dior's office in Paris, the mood was
equally upbeat.
The fashion elite, squeezed into narrow rows of chairs on
the building's third floor, applauded loudly after a display of
40 designs largely inspired by the tone and light variations of
black-and-white photography.
The chatter among fashionistas was more conciliatory toward
designer Bill Gaytten, who has led Dior's creative operations
since Galliano's ouster last March and weathered criticism that
his shows were too formulaic.
In his second try for Dior Haute Couture, Gaytten toyed more
liberally with the brand's archives, rolling out a series of
bouffant silk skirts which he paired with short, cinched jackets
made from embroidered silk or black crocodile.
Fine layers of translucent silk, richly piled to create a
cloud-like impression, bounced loosely as the models toured the
catwalk, while two evening dresses festooned with huge bows drew
furious scribbling from the fashionistas in the crowd.
Also remarkable were a succession of vast ball gowns, in
bright red and black.
"This is really an X-ray, which lets you see what is under
the clothing," Gaytten told journalists after the show. "There
is really a lot of construction, but very light."
($1 = 0.7665 euros)
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur and Mathilde Gardin, editing by
Paul Casciato)