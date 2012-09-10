BREST, France, Sept 10 France, which had
favoured a joint project with Britain to build military drones
under the previous government, is looking at partnerships with
other countries, Defence Minister Jean-Yves said on Monday, as
he criticised the cost and effectiveness of the project with
Britain.
Le Drian previously said the new Socialist government would
reach a decision before July 14 on the next-generation
medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drone, but on Monday he
said talks with other countries were taking time.
Former President Nicolas Sarkozy had pushed France's
Dassault Aviation and Britain's BAE Systems'
to build their own drone as part of a defence accord between the
two countries.
"Regarding the MALE drone...I have major reservations about
the project on which we were originally embarked, both in terms
of cost and efficiency," Le Drian said at a defence event in
Brittany.
"I am considering a solution, and if it's taking a bit of
time, it's because we would not be alone, that means with other
countries."
Le Drian added that France remained committed to the A400M
military transporter being built by EADS' Airbus unit,
which was recently hit by fresh delays. The country has ordered
50 of the aircraft.