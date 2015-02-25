PARIS Feb 25 French authorities have launched
investigations into sightings of drones this week close to
sensitive sites in Paris such as the presidential palace and the
U.S. embassy, the government said on Wednesday.
Local media reported five sightings of drones overnight on
Tuesday and Wednesday. There have been no claims of
responsibility.
The French capital remains on top security after last
month's deadly attacks by Islamist gunmen at a satirical
magazine and a Jewish food store.
However, government spokesman Stephane Le Foll ruled out a
security risk and said drones were not solely a French
phenomenon. "There is nothing to worry about," he told a regular
news briefing.
"Drones have been spotted and investigations launched ... We
are mobilised on a matter which is and should be taken
seriously," he said.
The five sightings follow a similar mystery last November
involving overflights by drones of five nuclear power sites in
the country.
Last month an employee of a U.S. spy agency said he had been
operating a small drone that crashed on the grounds of the White
House.
