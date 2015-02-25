(Adds detail on Al-Jazeera journalists)
PARIS Feb 25 French authorities have launched
investigations into sightings of drones this week close to
sensitive sites in Paris such as the presidential palace and the
U.S. embassy, the government said on Wednesday.
Local media reported five sightings of drones overnight on
Tuesday and Wednesday. There have been no claims of
responsibility.
The Paris prosecutors' office said that, in an apparently
unrelated affair, three Al-Jazeera journalists were arrested on
Wednesday after being suspected of flying a drone in the western
Paris park of Bois de Boulogne.
"There is no relationship for the moment between these
arrests and the night-time fly-overs," said a spokesman for the
prosecutors' office. No one was immediately available for
comment at Al-Jazeera's Paris office.
The French capital remains on top security after last
month's deadly attacks by Islamist gunmen at a satirical
magazine and a Jewish food store.
However, government spokesman Stephane Le Foll ruled out a
security risk and said drones were not solely a French
phenomenon. "There is nothing to worry about," he told a regular
news briefing.
"Drones have been spotted and investigations launched ... We
are mobilised on a matter which is and should be taken
seriously," he said.
Flying drones over Paris requires authorisation from the
city, which was apparently not given for any of the recent
flights. The five sightings follow a similar mystery last
November involving overflights by drones of five nuclear power
sites in the country.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Mark John and
Alexandria Sage; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Crispian
Balmer)