PARIS, March 4 French police will track down and
arrest the operators of drone aircraft seen flying illegally on
several nights over sensitive sites in Paris and above nuclear
power plants, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.
Police received at least 10 reports of drone flights late on
Tuesday, including one in eastern Paris where witnesses saw
three men retrieve the aircraft and drive off in a black car
before police could arrest them, a police source said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve told
parliament that some 60 drone flights over Paris and over
nuclear power plants had been reported since Oct. 5.
Flights over Paris without authorisation from aviation
authorities are illegal, as is the use of airspace up to 1,000
metres above a nuclear site.
"We need to be very vigilant on this, we're going to have to
be extremely careful," government spokesman Stephane Le Foll
told France Info radio, referring to the drones. "The day that
we find the people who are doing this, there will be penalties
... We will find them, sooner or later."
France is still on high alert following a series of attacks
in January that killed 20 people, including three attackers.
Interior Minister Cazeneuve also told parliament he wanted
to equip police with "new legal tools" to crack down on the
illegal use of drones in sensitive areas.
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur and Nicolas Bertin; Editing by
Toby Chopra)