PARIS May 19 France is in talks with the United
States and Israel to buy intelligence-gathering drones to build
up a modern fleet, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on
Sunday.
France's existing hardware is outdated and its military
intervention in Mali this year has exposed its shortage of
surveillance drones suitable for modern warfare. The United
States provided French commanders with intelligence from its
drones based in Niger.
"We need this capacity in the short term. There are
currently two countries in the world that build drones, the
United States and Israel," Le Drian said on TV channel iTele.
"We are in discussions with each to buy some straight away,"
he said.
Le Monde newspaper reported on Saturday that France had
received approval from the U.S. Pentagon to buy two Reaper
drones, and that the deal only needed backing from Congress.
The newspaper said France was looking at eventually buying a
total of five or seven Reapers, built by privately held General
Atomics, for 300 million euros ($384.72 million).
The aim was to deploy the two U.S.-made drones in Mali
before the end of the year, Le Monde said.
Buying hardware abroad is a sensitive subject in France, a
country that strives to rely on allies as little as possible to
meet its defence needs.
Le Drian said France had fallen behind other countries and
that in the long-term it, and the rest of Europe, had to build
up their capacities to make such unmanned aircraft.
($1 = 0.7798 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Pravin Char)