* At least 500 deaths thought to be caused by Mediator
* Drug pulled in France years after other countries
* Case put health authorities and industry under scrutiny
By Thierry Lévêque
NANTERRE, France, May 14 French drugmaker
Servier and its founder went on trial on Monday accused of
misleading patients and authorities about a diabetes drug often
prescribed for weight loss that officials blame for at least 500
deaths.
The case, one of France's worst health scandals, has put
authorities under scrutiny for allowing the sale of Mediator
long after the medicine had been pulled in other European
countries.
Although licensed as a diabetes treatment, the drug was
widely prescribed, with a state subsidy, as an appetite
suppressant to help people lose weight.
It is now suspected of causing heart valve disorders and was
withdrawn in France in November 2009, around a decade after
being pulled in Spain, Italy and the United States.
Several hundred civil plaintiffs who have joined the
criminal case argue that Servier intentionally misled doctors
about the drug, even though the dangers had been known since the
1990s.
State health inspectors also say the drug should have been
withdrawn in France a decade earlier, and the plaintiffs are
seeking damages and interest of 100,000 euros ($129,000) each.
"Servier let people use a toxic product for years. There is
no debate about it," said Charles Joseph Oudin, one of the
presumed victims' lawyers.
The focus of the Nanterre trial is on whether Servier made
misleading claims, while a second, broader trial in Paris is due
much later after an investigation that will examine allegations
of manslaughter and corruption.
The defendants in Nanterre deny the allegations against them
and are seeking to stop the trial on grounds that they should
not be tried in two separate cases.
Servier's founder and president, 90-year-old Jacques
Servier, and four other executives risk custodial sentences of
up to four years plus fines. The privately-owned Servier and its
subsidiary Biopharma also face fines and the possibility of
being banned from some activities.
Mediator - designed as an add-on treatment for diabetes
patients who were overweight - was sold to as many as 5 million
people in France between 1976 and November 2009.
However, many of those were not diabetics but simply seeking
help to lose weight.
The offices of the Afssaps healthcare regulator were
searched by investigators in February in connection with the
case.
Concerns about the agency - whose head resigned over the
case - have grown following a scandal over defective breast
implants manufactured by the now-bankrupt French company PIP.
The Mediator case has also drawn attention to pharmaceutical
companies' influence in France's public health system as well as
their sway over politicians.
It has also triggered a push at European Union level to step
up monitoring of drug safety.
According to the health ministry, at least 500 people died
of heart valve trouble in France because of exposure to
Mediator's active ingredient, benfluorex. Other estimates based
on extrapolations put the death toll closer to 2,000.
Less than a year before the drug was pulled, Servier was
awarded France's national merit medal, the Legion d'Honneur, by
President Nicolas Sarkozy, who had previously served as his
lawyer.
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
(Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Kevin Liffey)