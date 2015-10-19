PARIS French police have seized more than seven tonnes of cannabis from three hired vans parked on a Paris street, France's largest haul in two years.

Customs officers found 7.1 tonnes of cannabis resin in the unoccupied vans in the affluent 16th district of the capital, the Finance Ministry, which oversees the customs service, said in a statement on Sunday.

A police source said the consignment had been transported from Morocco via Spain, a common route.

President Francois Hollande held a press conference to display the haul and praise the efforts of law enforcement services, four days after thousands of police staged a rare protest to complain of a lack of resources and support from the judiciary.

Hollande won plaudits for his response to Islamist gun attacks in Paris in January, but has seen his ratings slip back as voters remain unhappy at his handling of the economy.

A monthly poll published on Sunday by Ifop in the weekly Journal du Dimanche found that only 20 percent of respondents were satisfied with Hollande, down from 23 percent in September.

($1 = 0.8814 euros)

