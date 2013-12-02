PARIS Dec 2 The American singer Bob Dylan is
being investigated in France after a Croatian community
organisation alleged that comments he made to Rolling Stone
magazine last year amounted to incitement to racial hatred,
Paris prosecutors said on Monday.
In the interview, published in the magazine's Sept. 27, 2012
edition, the singer said racism was holding America back.
"If you got a slave master or (Ku Klux) Klan in your blood,
blacks can sense that," he was quoted as saying. "That stuff
lingers to this day. Just like Jews can sense Nazi blood and the
Serbs can sense Croatian blood." ( r.reuters.com/def25v )
The formal investigation followed a legal complaint from the
organisation, CRICCF, which is based in France, alleging that
the comments as carried in the French version of the magazine
violated French racial hatred laws.
CRICCF did not return an email seeking comment. Calls to
Dylan's manager and Rolling Stone were not immediately returned.
In France, racism complaints automatically trigger formal
investigations, irrespective of the merits of the case.
Dylan was awarded France's prestigious Legion d'Honneur
award last month in Paris. Culture Minister Aurelie Filippetti
said that, for French people, he embodied a "subversive cultural
force that can change people and the world".
(Reporting By Gerard Bon and Alexandria Sage; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)