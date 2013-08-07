* Over 80 pct of CAC 40 firms beat/meet analyst forecasts

* Four of five top FTSEurofirst 300 performers are French

* Strong earnings still to be reflected in analyst forecasts

* CAC 40 still well behind DAX, FTSE in quest for 2007 highs

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Aug 6 France's blue-chip shares are proving the standout performers in Europe's earnings season, riding a wave of mega-mergers and reviving profits with even utility EDF joining the resurgence.

So far, 82 percent of firms on the CAC 40 index have met or beaten earnings forecasts, outpacing the 56 percent rate for the STOXX Europe 600, 72 percent for Germany's DAX and 73 percent for the S&P 500, according to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Merger and acquisition deals involving Publicis and Vivendi have also helped the CAC outperform in the past month.

All this might come as a surprise in a country where unemployment is at a record high and whose economy has yet to emerge from recession, lagging by far that of neighbouring Germany.

Indeed, while the CAC is up 11 percent this year, it needs to rise a further 50 percent to reach pre-crisis levels hit six years ago. Germany's DAX and UK's FTSE 100, by contrast, hover around their 2007 peaks and Wall Street benchmarks trade at record highs.

But on the year, French shares are doing well, with four featuring in the FTSEurofirst 300's top five 2013 performers: Natixis, EDF, Renault and EADS are all up more than 50 percent.

"After a number of disappointing quarters, this earnings season has been pretty good," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, in Brussels.

"When you look at the detail, revenues are not really recovering yet, but companies are posting good profit growth, which means they are getting lean and mean and when the economic rebound happens, they will thrive."

Survey data suggested French factory activity came very close to renewed growth in July, adding to signs the euro zone's second-largest economy may be pulling out of recession.

This earnings season, positive surprises have come not only from luxury houses such as Hermes, whose first half sales beat forecasts despite a slowdown in some of the emerging markets it targets, but also from domestic-focused companies.

Utility EDF last week raised its profit outlook for 2013, sparking a 7 percent surge in its stock, which leads the CAC after rising nearly 60 percent this year.

And troubled carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen - the worst casualty of Europe's five-year auto slump and a favourite target of short sellers - said it is taming its cash burn, sending its shares up 10 percent.

Banks have also posted solid results, with Credit Agricole reporting a sharp jump in profit on Tuesday, thanks in part to the lender's recent refocus on its home market.

"French banks have had a particularly solid performance, mostly due to retail banking, which is sending a positive message about France's economic situation," said Joffrey Ouafqa, fund manager at Paris-based Convictions AM.

The second-quarter surprises have prompted analysts to start reviewing their forecasts. France's earnings momentum - analyst upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of the total - moved to -1.5 percent from -3.2 percent in mid-July, and some fund managers see further upgrades coming.

Despite the recent outperformance, the CAC remains cheaper than other markets by several measures, including book value. The index trades at a price-to-book ratio of 1.3, lower than the DAX's ratio of 1.5, the FTSE 100's ratio of 1.8, and the STOXX 600's ratio of 1.7, according to Thomson Reuters data.

While the lacklustre French economy remains a worry for investors, it is less of an issue for the country's multinational blue-chips, said Russell's EMEA multi-asset strategist, Wouter Sturkenboom, in London.

"CAC 40 companies are strongly exposed to growth in developed and emerging markets, such as l'Oreal and LVMH. So it's well positioned to benefit from improved economic conditions globally, and there's scope for a potential catch-up rally."