PARIS, Sept 1 French President Francois Hollande
and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi agreed on Monday
that low inflation and weak growth were threatening the European
Union's economy, an official in the president's office said.
Draghi called last week for greater emphasis on fiscal
stimulus over austerity - comments that irritated German leaders
but were welcomed in France because they hinted at a shift away
from a current emphasis on budgetary austerity.
"I think the diagnosis is a shared one," an advisor to
Hollande told reporters after an hour-long meeting between the
Socialist president and Draghi at the Elysee presidential
palace.
The two men shared the view that weak growth and dangerously
low inflation in the European Union were problems that needed to
be addressed, the advisor added.
"We need to work together on demand in Europe," he said.
France has been singled out as a laggard in an otherwise
tepid European recovery due to its weak growth rate, record-high
unemployment rate and repeated delays in bringing its public
deficit below EU targets.
Hollande told Draghi that France - which has already been
granted two reprieves by the European Commission on its
deficit-reduction targets - would respect commitments to keep
enacting structural reforms and bringing down the deficit.
"There are rules to follow, and France will respect them,"
the advisor said. "This will to raise the growth potential with
structural reforms is enormously appreciated."
