PARIS Nov 24 France nominated senior
Treasury official Benoit Coeure as a candidate for the executive
board of the European Central Bank on Thursday to replace
outgoing board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, the French finance
ministry said.
Bini Smaghi resigned from his post on the ECB's six-member
executive board earlier this month after coming under heavy
political pressure to step down and make way for a Frenchman.
France was left without a seat on the board, which looks
after the bank's day-to-day business, when former ECB president
Jean-Claude Trichet retired last month and was subsequently
replaced by Bini Smaghi's fellow Italian Mario Draghi.
