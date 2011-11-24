PARIS Nov 24 France nominated senior Treasury official Benoit Coeure as a candidate for the executive board of the European Central Bank on Thursday to replace outgoing board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, the French finance ministry said.

Bini Smaghi resigned from his post on the ECB's six-member executive board earlier this month after coming under heavy political pressure to step down and make way for a Frenchman.

France was left without a seat on the board, which looks after the bank's day-to-day business, when former ECB president Jean-Claude Trichet retired last month and was subsequently replaced by Bini Smaghi's fellow Italian Mario Draghi. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)