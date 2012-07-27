PARIS, July 27 French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Friday he trusted that the European Central Bank's (ECB) governor would do what was necessary to calm markets and bring down Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

"I trust (ECB governor) Mr. Draghi to do exactly what is needed, that is to act so that markets are appeased and there can be a relaxation of the interest rates for Spain, for Italy," Moscovici told France 2 television.

ECB Governor Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank was ready to do whatever it took to save the euro, including acting to bring down borrowing costs, read by markets as a signal that the bank may be ready to buy more Italian and Spanish bonds.