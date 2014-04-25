PARIS, April 25 Segolene Royal, appointed French
energy and environment minister this month, said on Friday she
planned to create 100,000 jobs in the next three years with a
drive for green growth.
Royal told a news conference she wanted to accelerate
investment in renewable energies like wind, solar, biomass and
marine energy, as well as in insulation of buildings.
In coming days, Royal will make a joint proposal with the
housing minister to provide low-income families financing
options for insulation, aiming to renovate 500,000 homes by
2017.
In his election manifesto, President Francois Hollande had
promised to better insulate one million homes per year.
Royal also said she was looking for ways to limit
electricity price increases and wanted to reform the way tariffs
are set.
"I consider that, in the current context, the
quasi-automatic increases of power bills are too brutal," she
said, adding that her cabinet was studying a new decree to
control energy bills in the coming three years.
Royal also plans to present a law on France's energy
transition to parliament in July. This plan will confirm
Hollande's pledge to reduce France's reliance on nuclear energy
for electricity production from the current 75 percent to 50
percent by 2025.
Unlike previous French energy and environment ministers who
had been relatively junior cabinet members, Royal - the former
partner of Hollande and mother of his four children - is a
powerful voice in the new French government of Prime Minister
Manuel Valls.
Royal, who had a previous stint as environment minister 22
years ago, ran for president in 2007 but lost to conservative
Nicolas Sarkozy.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Gregory Blachier; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)