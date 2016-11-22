PARIS Nov 22 French shoppers plan to spend less
online on average this Christmas, the country's e-Commerce
Federation (Fevad) said on Tuesday, amid caution in view of a
still struggling economy and elections next year.
France's gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded less
strongly than expected in the third quarter with a 0.2 percent
rise, as consumer spending stalled.
Shoppers are expected to spend an average 195 euros online
for Christmas presents, down 2 percent from a year ago, Fevad
said in a statement.
However, online Christmas retail sales are expected rise
around 10 percent year-onret-year to reach over 13.5 billion
euros ($14.35 billion), as French shop online more frequently.
This would lift total online retail sales in France to over
71 billion euros in full-year 2016 from 64.9 billion in 2015,
Fevad Director General Marc Lolivier told Reuters.
France is ranked as the fifth biggest e-commerce market
worldwide. In Europe, only Britain is bigger.
In 2015, e-commerce represented an estimated 7 percent of
retail sales in France.
($1 = 0.9411 euros)
