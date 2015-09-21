PARIS, Sept 21 Online retail sales in France
rose 15 percent to 31 billion euros ($34.86 billion) in the
first half, driven by a growing number of transactions on
smartphones and the rise of web-based marketplaces and
consumer-to-consumer platforms like Airbnb, the French
E-Commerce Federation (Fevad) said on Monday.
The acceleration from 10.5 percent growth during the same
period a year ago led Fevad to raise its forecast for 2015
online retail sales to around 65 billion euros from a previous
estimate of 60 billion euros.
In spite of a still sluggish economy, volumes generated on
web marketplaces, which allow third-party merchants to sell
their goods, rose 58 percent during the second quarter alone.
Sales made using tablets and smartphones rose 43 percent.
The expansion of websites such as BlaBlaCar for ride
sharing and Airbnb for home rentals also helped push sales. So
did the development of click and collect services, where
shoppers order online and then collect their purchases in a
physical store.
The number of e-commerce websites reached 167,650 at the end
of June, up 14 percent year-on-year. They should reach 180,000
by the end of the year.
France ranks as the sixth biggest e-commerce market
worldwide. In Europe, only Germany and the United Kingdom are
bigger.
In 2014, e-commerce represented an estimated 9 percent of
retail sales, excluding food, in France.
($1 = 0.8894 euros)
(Reporting by Pascale Denis, Dominique Vidalon, editing by
Larry King)