PARIS, June 4 France's new president, Francois Hollande, on Monday ordered an independent commission to assess the future of ArcelorMittal's mothballed steelworks near the German border, as his government battles a wave of industrial closures.

Hollande and Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg met with a union delegation from the plant at Florange, which became a battleground of the presidential election after ArcelorMittal idled its two blast furnaces last year due to weak steel demand in Europe.

Hollande's Socialists said the shutdown of the final blast furnaces in France's former industrial heartland of Lorraine symbolised a prolonged industrial decline which they said had quickened under conservative Nicolas Sarkozy.

"We ask ArcelorMittal not to take any decision which would question the viability of the plant so the government can - in the coming hours - designate an independent commission of experts on the industrial perspectives of Florange," said Montebourg, whose full title is minister for productive renewal.

The commission will present its findings by July 30, he said, and would examine several options including a partly EU-financed carbon-capture pilot programme.

Hollande's office said in a statement he had asked Montebourg to meet with his counterparts in Belgium, Spain, Germany and Luxembourg, where the steelmaker also has operations, "in order to conduct a joint action vis-a-vis the group ArcelorMittal."

The Socialist government, which took office last month, has promised legislation to make it harder for profitable companies to fire workers and to allow the seizure of unused plants.

The hardline CGT union said last month that at least 46 companies were preparing to lay off as many as 90,000 employees following Hollande's election.

With jobless claims already running at a 13-year high, Hollande faces pressure to act quickly on unemployment, which a Harris Interactive poll found was the top concern for a majority of the French ahead of a June 10-17 parliamentary election.

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, said on Friday it would keep Florange's two furnaces shut until at least the end of the year.

After meeting with Hollande, union leaders voiced optimism the plant could return to production.

"There is hope once more, hope of seeing molten steel running again in Lorraine," said Walter Broccoli, delegate for the Force Ouvriere union at the plant.