PARIS Aug 1 French vehicle registrations fell
9.6 percent in July to 132,999 units, as French carmaker PSA
Peugeot Citroen and Germany's Volkswagen
saw new car sales tumble more than 17 percent, CCFA automobile
association said on Monday.
This dented sales growth, with sales for the year to date
rising 6.11 percent compared with 8.4 percent in the first six
months, CCFA said, confirming similar figures published by
consulting firm DataNeo earlier on Monday.
The new car sales of foreign carmakers fell 6.7 percent and
those of domestic automakers were down 12.3 percent in July,
CCFA said.
PSA Peugeot Citroen's new car sales fell 17.4 percent last
month, while German carmaker Volkswagen, which has been caught
up in a diesel emissions scandal, by 17.3 percent.
CCFA said in early July it expected the recovery in car
sales to continue into the second half based on the strong
demand experienced in the first half.
