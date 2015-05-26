May 26 French corporate insolvencies continued to fall in April, data showed on Tuesday in the latest sign of an upturn in the euro zone's second largest economy.

Figures published by French trade insurance company Coface showed there were a total of 62,473 corporate failures in the 12 months till end-April, 2.7 percent down on the previous year.

That came after the 2.9 percent fall seen for the calendar 2014 year as a whole, the biggest such fall since 2010.

"This trend reflects notably the temporary impact of household spending linked to lower oil prices and the improvement in corporate margins," Coface said in a statement.

The figures are the latest signs of a nascent economic recovery in France, which in the first three months of 2015 saw GDP growth of 0.6 percent - surpassing market expectations for a 0.4 percent expansion and the fastest growth rate for two years.

The fall came despite a temporary rise in bankruptcy filings in the first four months of 2015, partly due to strikes in industrial tribunals which delayed the recording of cases.

The cost to suppliers of insolvent companies fell over the 12 months to April by 16.6 percent.

The number of companies going bankrupt is still high compared to mid-2012, when just over 58,000 went insolvent in the preceding 12 months.

Moreover bankruptcies are continuing to rise in the metals, construction and household services sectors, Coface noted. (Reporting by Jessica Chen; editing by Mark John)