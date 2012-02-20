PARIS Feb 20 French banks are committed
to keep credit flowing to the broader economy, the finance
ministry said on Monday after talks with the country's main
lenders, amid persistent concerns over companies' access to
financing.
Despite stock market turbulence last year over concerns
about their Greek exposures, French banks' lending to companies
grew by 4.4 percent, more than the 1.1 percent registered for
the 17-nation euro zone as a whole, the ministry said.
"The banks renewed their commitment to do everything to
assist small and mid-sized companies get financing and boost
credit growth in line with the economic situation," Finance
Minister Francois Baroin and State Secretary for Commerce
Frederic Lefebvre said in a statement.
Baroin and Lefebvre met with representatives of the
country's main banks on Monday for a readout on whether the
economy is getting the credit it needs. France's top three
listed banks are BNP Paribas, Societe Generale
and Credit Agricole.
French bank lending gradually recovered last year after the
2009-2010 financial crisis and although it slowed slightly
towards the end of the year despite government pressure to keep
loans flowing.
Although credit conditions have eased since the European
Central Bank injected nearly a half a trillion euros into the
banking system in December, more than a third still find it
difficult to raise enough financing.
The French corporate treasurers association AFTE reported
last week that 35.4 percent of its members still found it
difficult to secure financing, down from 39.8 percent in January
and 47 percent in December.
