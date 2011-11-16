PARIS Nov 16 Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Wednesday that France was headed for a slowdown not a recession and that the government was doing everything to preserve the country's AAA credit rating.

"We are expecting a slowdown, but not a recession," Baroin told LCI news channel. "We are doing everything to maintain our credit rating, to borrow more cheaply."

He said the government's 2012 budget plans would allow it to cope with a slowdown next year without resorting to further austerity measures, even if growth came in at 0.5 percent -- half the government forecast.

(Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Jean-Baptiste Vey)