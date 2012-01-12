PARIS Jan 12 France's public deficit could come in at near 5.5 percent of gross domestic product for 2011, beating a target of 5.7 percent, Finance Minister Francois Baroin was quoted as saying by the daily Le Figaro late on Thursday.

The newspaper said that Baroin remarked following talks with his German counterpart in Berlin that France would beat its 2011 deficit target and would "perhaps get close to 5.5 percent".

His remark tied in with budget ministry data earlier on Thursday which showed an improvement in central government finances that economists said suggested a deficit of close to 5.5 percent.