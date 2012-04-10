UPDATE 4-Britain's May seeks deal with Northern Irish party to cling to power
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
PARIS, April 10 France's economy remained stable in the first quarter of 2012 with zero growth, the Bank of France estimated in its monthly report on Tuesday, indicating the euro zone's second largest economy had avoided a recession.
The Bank also said that its business sentiment indicator for industry was unchanged in March at 95 versus February.
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
DUBAI, June 11 Saudi Arabia's financial sector is hoping for tens of billions of dollars of foreign portfolio funds to start flowing into the country this month, but the money may do little to boost a stock market depressed by low oil prices and rising taxes.