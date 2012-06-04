PARIS, June 4 France's new Socialist government
needs to cut its spending by around 3.9 billion euros ($4.8
billion) a year to meet its target of balancing the budget by
2017, according to an internal government report published by
Les Echos newspaper on Monday.
France lost one of its coveted AAA credit ratings in January
and any suggestion that the Socialists were loosening control
over the budget deficit of the euro zone's second biggest
economy could stoke the bloc's sovereign debt crisis.
The confidential dossier prepared by the elite General
Inspection of Finances - a body likened to a management
consultancy within the French state - proposed a combination of
public sector jobs cuts, a freeze on wages and pensions, and a
reduction in social benefits and subsidies, the paper said.
The 122-page report, requested by the conservative
government of former President Nicolas Sarkozy, shows the
Socialist administration will face a delicate task next month
when it presents a revised 2013 budget to parliament.
While yields at French debt auctions have plumbed record
lows in recent weeks, suggesting investors still view the
country as a relative safe haven, its finances are under close
scrutiny after it was stripped of its coveted AAA rating by
Standard & Poor's in January. Moody's also has France's top
rating on a negative outlook.
The internal report found that meeting Sarkozy's target of
balancing the budget by 2016 would require an onerous 5.3
billion euros a year in cuts from central government spending,
which totals 365 billion euros, Les Echos reported.
However, Socialist President Francois Hollande, who took
office last month, delayed the deadline for reaching budgetary
equilibrium by one year, easing the pace of the adjustment.
France's 2 trillion euro ($2.5 trillion) economy posted zero
growth in the first quarter. Public frustration at unemployment
running at a 13-year high helped push Sarkozy from office.
The Socialists have pledged to honour France's target of a 3
percent deficit by 2013 after it ended 2011 at 5.2 percent. The
overall deficit figure includes not just central government
spending but also regional governments and the social security
system.
The report said that with government spending equating to
some 56 percent of economic output in France, one of the highest
levels in Europe, the weight of the budgetary adjustment should
come from spending cuts, not new taxes.
"A budget rebalancing relying principally on tax rises ...
would make France stand out and would undermine efforts to
improve the competitiveness of its economy and the spending
power of its households," the report said.
Hollande's government has said it will not decide its future
spending plans until the Court of Audit - the official auditor
of government finances - presents a thorough review of state
expenditure at the end of this month.
That allows the Socialists to postpone any decision on
spending cuts until after parliamentary elections on June 10 and
17 which will decide whether Hollande has a solid parliamentary
majority to govern.
Hollande's government is expected to use the review to roll
back costly campaign commitments.
The European Commission warned last month that France's
draft 2013 spending plan required cutbacks if Paris was to
honour its EU commitment to reach a 3 percent deficit next year.
Despite the EU warning, Hollande's government said it would
push ahead with plans to partly unpick the flagship pension
reform of Sarkozy's government by allowing early retirement at
61 for those who started work at 18.
The reform is estimated to cost 5 billion euros a year, to
be financed by an increase in workers' pension contributions.