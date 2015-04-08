PARIS, April 8 France will cut its public
deficit slightly more than planned this year and next and bring
it under the EU's cap of 3 percent of GDP in 2017 as expected,
government officials said on Wednesday.
While it hopes to do better thanks to a weak euro and oil
prices as well as low debt interest rates, the government stuck
to its 1 percent growth forecast for this year and trimmed it
slightly to 1.5 percent for 2016 and 1.5 percent in 2017.
The government had said last month that it hoped to bring
its budget deficit to around 3.8 percent of economic output in
2015, down from its previous 4.1 percent estimate.
It fine-tuned the estimate on Wednesday by saying it now
targets a deficit of exactly 3.8 percent of GDP this year and
3.3 percent in 2016, down from its latest 3.6 percent target for
that year.
The euro zone's second-largest economy has exasperated many
of its EU peers by repeatedly missing fiscal targets. It changed
tack a few months ago by being more cautious in its forecasts.
The government did not say on Wednesday by how much France
would cut its structural deficit, a key indicator for the
European Commission's assessment of its budget. That data will
be unveiled next week, officials said.
Budget Minister Christian Eckert said on Tuesday that France
would target a smaller reduction in its structural budget
deficit in 2016 and 2017 than called for by the European
Commission in order to preserve growth.
Eckert said the amount of effort asked for on the structural
deficit -- which strips out the effects of the economic cycle --
was too high, potentially leading to new friction between France
and its euro zone peers after Paris won a two-year reprieve on
its headline deficit.
Officials did not spell out the 3-4 billion euros in extra
savings France must make in the 2015 budget to meet EU requests.
Inflation will be much lower this year than the government
had forecast in its 2015 budget law. It slashed the forecast to
0.0 percent from its previous 0.9 percent estimate.
Inflation is forecast to pick up to 1.0 percent next year
and 1.4 percent in 2017.
Consumer spending will jump by 1.5 percent in each of the
next three years. Corporate investment, excluding construction,
will rebound with 1.5 percent growth this year, surging to 4.6
percent in 2016.
France's gross public debt will grow from 95.0 percent in
2014 to 96.9 percent in 2017, officials said.
Earlier on Wednesday the government announced 2.5 billion
euros ($2.72 billion) over five years for tax rebates to boost
corporate investment.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by
Leigh Thomas and Andrew Roche)