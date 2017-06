March 9 Following is a breakdown of French budget figures for January, released by the Finance Ministry on Friday. Figures in billions of euros unless otherwise stated. Jan 2012 Jan 2011 Pct change Deficit 12.529 13.447 - - Spending 32.846 26.309 +24.8 - Revenues 23.368 20.491 +14.0 - Treasury special 3.051 7.629 - accounts* *The Treasury special accounts track the balance of inflows and outflows for targeted revenues and outlays, for example receipts from local government.