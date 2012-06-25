PARIS, June 25 French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Monday that there was a budget shortfall of 7 to 10 billion euros that needed to be filled in order to reach France's 2012 public deficit target.

Asked on ITele television if the necessary savings were 7 or 10 billion euros, Moscovici said: "We are between the two I imagine but I'm waiting for the official figures."

France's new government is due to update the 2012 budget after it receives a review of the public finances by the official audit office in early July.

The government has committed to reducing the public deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from 5.2 percent in 2011.