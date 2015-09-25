(Adds details, background)
PARIS, Sept 25 French consumer confidence jumped
to its highest level since October 2007 in September, above all
analysts' expectations and suggesting the traditional driver of
growth in the euro zone's second-biggest economy is beginning to
see a timid recovery.
The surge in households' confidence will be welcome news for
the Socialist government, coming a day after the number of job
seekers rose to a new record, a major setback for President
Francois Hollande.
The official INSEE statistics agency said on Friday its
indicator rose by 3 points to 97 in September after five
consecutive months of stagnation at 94. The August figure was
revised up from 93 previously.
A Reuters poll of 15 economists had given an average
forecast of 94. The highest forecast was 94 and the lowest was
92. The indicator remains below its long-term average of 100, a
level it has not risen above since the start of the financial
crisis in September 2007.
In a good sign for future consumer spending, the number of
households which considered making big ticket item purchases
rose by 4 points to above its long-term average, INSEE said.
The rise in consumer confidence comes after morale in French
industry rose in September to its highest level since July 2011,
in a boost for the government's claim that its efforts to ease
the tax burden on companies is working.
This week there was confirmation of zero economic growth in
the second quarter, but there was also news that French
private-sector business activity rebounded in September from its
summer torpor, with manufacturing output swinging back to growth
after two consecutive months of decline.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas and Dominic
Evans)