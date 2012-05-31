By Daniel Flynn
PARIS May 31 French consumer spending rebounded
more strongly than expected in April despite rising
unemployment, as higher energy spending due to unseasonably cold
weather more than compensated for a decline in manufacturing
output.
With France's jobless rate at a near 13-year high and
rising, analysts say that household spending - the motor of
France's 2 trillion euro economy - was still likely to cool in
the coming months.
But national statistics agency INSEE said that consumer
spending in April rose by 0.6 percent month-on-month, topping
the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 17 analysts for a 0.3
percent rise.
March's figure was also revised up slightly to a 2.6 percent
fall, versus the initial reading of 2.9 percent, INSEE said.
"Today's data flag a firmer-than-expected performance of
household spending at the beginning of the second quarter,"
Unicredit analyst Tullia Bucco wrote.
"Nevertheless, we expect that private consumption will
remain subdued in the quarter, reflecting a moderate slowdown in
household disposable income growth as weak labor market
conditions will weigh on salaries while fiscal tightening will
also take its toll."
Energy spending, which accounts for 16 percent of consumer
expenditure, leapt by 10.2 percent month-on-month after an 11.8
percent plunge during an exceptionally warm March.
The decline of spending on manufactured goods in contrast
accelerated to 1.3 percent month-on-month after falling 0.5
percent in March.
Spending on cars slipped 2.0 percent after rising 2.8
percent in March, while clothing sales slumped 8.2 percent
month-on-month, versus a 0.3 percent fall the previous month.
Data on Wednesday showed that France had more jobseekers in
April than at any time this century as numbers rose for the
twelfth month running, and the labour ministry said it was
braced for more layoffs in the months ahead.
In a stark illustration of the economic challenges facing
new President Francois Hollande, figures on Wednesday showed
registered jobless in mainland France rose by 4,500 to 2.89
million, up 0.1 percent from March and the highest since
September 1999.
France, the euro zone's second largest economy, posted zero
growth in the first quarter as consumption stalled, exports
slowed and business cut back their investment.