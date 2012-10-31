PARIS Oct 31 Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici
said France's economy could have returned to positive growth in
the third quarter as data on Wednesday showed consumer spending
crept higher in September, bouncing back from a fall the
previous month.
The euro zone's second-largest economy has posted zero
growth for the last three quarters to end-June and the Bank of
France predicts a contraction of 0.1 percent for the third
quarter.
Most private economists also expect a small contraction when
the preliminary reading for third-quarter growth is released on
Nov. 15.
"When I see American and British growth returning, when I
see ... manufacturing production which picked up in July and in
August, I think we could have very slight growth in the third
quarter," Moscovici told RMC radio.
Data from the INSEE national statistics office showed that
consumer spending inched 0.1 percent higher in September,
rebounding from a 0.8 percent fall in August. Analysts had
forecast 0.2 percent growth.
September's small rise meant that for the third quarter as a
whole consumer spending - the motor of France's 2 trillion euro
economy - crept up by 0.2 percent.
The monthly rise was due mainly to an increase in spending
on housing furnishings, while spending on food and energy
slipped.
Producer prices, meanwhile, rose by a higher-than-expected
0.3 percent month-on-month in September, in a negative sign for
corporate profit margins. With demand weak, French companies
have struggled to pass price rises on to consumers.