PARIS Jan 5 French consumer expenditure,
linchpin of an economy that depends far more on domestic demand
than its export-propelled neighbour Germany, could falter
further in the coming weeks, according to a two reports
published on Thursday.
With morale at its lowest in three years and unemployment
claims at their highest in 12 years, economic prospects are dim
as President Nicolas Sarkozy's conservative government prepares
to raise tax in a policy U-turn just over three months from an
election.
His own prospects will hardly benefit either from relentless
news headlines of the threat to France's debt market rating and
job losses at companies such as ferry operator SeaFrance and a
closure threat at a Petroplus oil refinery.
A monthly report from statistics office INSEE said consumer
morale held steady in December but at its weakest since December
2008 when the country was heading into recession along with much
of the industrialised world.
"One interpretation is that French consumers have not
recovered from the subprime crisis, which triggered the worst
recession since the Second World War and has now turned into a
sovereign debt crisis," said Marion Laboure, economist at
Barclays Capital Research.
A survey by polling outfit TNS Sofres showed that 67 percent
of respondents, or roughly two in three people, think they will
have to cut back on spending in the coming months, primarily on
holidays and entertainment and then on clothes.
The two reports followed another one on Wednesday in which
the statistics office reported a drop in household expenditure
in November, the last month for which a readout of expenditure
by French households is available.
Seasonal discount selling gets going in earnest next week,
which may bolster spending to an extent, especially if people
are keen to concentrate their annual purchases of clothes and
other items in cut-price periods, but the outlook thereafter
remains worrying, economists say.
The statistics office's December survey of consumer morale
showed people rating of their personal financial situation had
deteriorated, both when they rated it for the recent past and
for the period ahead.
The overall sentiment index held steady in December at the
previous month's level of 80, the lowest since December 2008.
The TNS Sofres poll, based on a Jan. 3 telephone survey of
963 people, said 67 percent of respondents expected to have to
tighten their belts in coming months. Of them 20 percent said
they would have to cut back hard.
"We see only limited scope for consumer confidence to
improve markedly at the beginning of the year," said economist
Laboure.
The statistics office said in mid-December that France had
entered what it expected to be a short and shallow recession as
the country heads towards a double-batch of presidential and
parliamentary elections in the second quarter of 2012.
French economic growth was a lacklustre 0.3 percent in the
third quarter of 2011, after a 0.1 percent dip in the previous
quarter.