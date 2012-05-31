PARIS, May 31 French statistics office INSEE gave the following data for consumer spending in April on Thursday. Percentage changes for consumer spending on energy and manufactured goods (month-on-month unless otherwise stated): Feb Mar Apr Apr y/y Food 1.2 -2.1 -0.5 -2.2 Durable goods -0.7 0.9 -2.2 -1.8 of which cars -0.7 2.8 -2.0 -1.0 of which household equipment -0.5 0.6 1.1 5.1 of which textiles, leather -2.2 -0.3 -8.2 -12.8 other 0.5 0.1 -1.0 0.1 Energy 11.5 -11.8 10.2 12.0 of which petrol products 8.7 -8.7 7.7 10.1 Total 2.2 -2.6 0.6 0.4 Manufactured goods 0.5 -0.5 -1.3 -1.6