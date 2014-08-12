PARIS Aug 12 France's current account deficit widened in June to 7.4 billion euros ($9.9 billion) due to bank BNP Paribas having to pay a large fine in a U.S. sanctions busting affair, the Bank of France said on Tuesday.

Without the fine, the current account deficit would have been 3.1 billion euros, narrowing slightly from a revised 3.3 billion in May. (1 US dollar = 0.7482 euro) (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Andrew Callus)