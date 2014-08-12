BRIEF-Pasal real estate FY 2016 net loss shrinks at 20.4 million euros
* FY 2016 net loss at 20.4 million euros ($22.25 million) versus loss 25.4 million euros year ago
PARIS Aug 12 France's current account deficit widened in June to 7.4 billion euros ($9.9 billion) due to bank BNP Paribas having to pay a large fine in a U.S. sanctions busting affair, the Bank of France said on Tuesday.
Without the fine, the current account deficit would have been 3.1 billion euros, narrowing slightly from a revised 3.3 billion in May. (1 US dollar = 0.7482 euro) (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Andrew Callus)
April 27 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday and offered its most optimistic assessment of the economy in nine years, signalling its confidence that a pick-up in overseas demand will help sustain an export-driven recovery.