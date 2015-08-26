PARIS Aug 26 EU plans to make it easier for
companies to raise capital market funding should be brought
forward and European insurance sector regulations need urgent
revision to boost investment, a top French government adviser
said on Wednesday.
Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a former No. 2 at France's
biggest bank BNP Paribas, said that the European Commission's
plan for a capital market union (CMU) by 2019 came too late and
parts of it could be carried out as soon as next year.
Villeroy offered the suggestions in a 90-page report
commissioned by Prime Minister Manuel Valls about financing the
economy and reviving investment.
The aim of CMU, a core plank of Brussels' jobs and growth
agenda, is to lift barriers that make it cumbersome and
expensive for companies to tap investors for cash.
Among the CMU measures he said could be rolled out as soon
as 2016 or 2017, Villeroy singled out plans to encourage
non-bank lending as European banks face regulatory pressure to
rein in the size of their balance sheets.
Those included plans to boost securitisation - bundles of
loans sold to investors, rules for platforms setting lenders up
with borrowers, and private placements where funds and insurers
lend to medium-sized firms.
He also said that new rules to limit risk-taking by insurers
should be tweaked as soon as possible in order not to discourage
investment.
Many insurance companies say that they have had to sell
billions of euros in shares in recent years in preparation for
the rules known as Solvency II because they would require more
capital to be held against risky investments such as stocks.
With Solvency II taking effect in January, Villeroy said
that the European Commission and EU regulators appeared open to
looking at how much capital insurers hold against investments in
infrastructure and securitised products, but were less so
vis-à-vis shares.
Villeroy, who spent 20 years as a senior civil servant in
the French government before joining BNP Paribas, has been
mooted as a possible successor to Christian Noyer as governor of
the Bank of France when the latter retires later this year.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose)