May 15 France's economy posted zero growth in
the first quarter as household demand remained weak, investment
dropped and exports slowed while imports accelerated, according
to preliminary data from the INSEE national statistics institute
on Tuesday.
After a weak expansion in the fourth quarter of last year,
which was revised down from 0.2 to 0.1 percent, the figures
meant that the euro zone's second-largest economy avoided
recession but was on track for anemic growth in 2012.
"There was no good surprise," said Philippe Waechter, chief
economist at Natixis Asset Management. "There was weak
consumption, no investment."
Growth in household consumption, the motor of the economy,
picked up slightly to 0.2 percent after 0.1 percent in the
fourth quarter, while capital investment fell 0.8 percent, after
growing 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter.
Net trade contributed a negative 0.1 percent to growth, as
imports grew by 0.7 percent and exports slowed to 0.3 percent.
"The outcome was in line with expectations and does
therefore not affect our forecast of a 0.2 percent contraction
quarter-on-quarter in the eurozone as a whole," said Joost
Beaumont, economist at ABN Amro.